23 Jan 2020
Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

Published On: By

HSB/ New Delhi
Striker Ashu will lead the 20 -member Delhi U-17 boys team in the Hero Junior National Football Championship for the Dr BC Roy Trophy, to be held in Shillong, from January 28 to February 6.

Goalkeeper Shubham Biswas has been named vice-captain of the team.

A total of 27 matches will be played in the 10 days long tournament for which sixteen teams have been divided into four groups. The top teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

Football Delhi President Shahji Prabhakaran met the players before they departed and handed over the kits to them.“About 400 players participated in a five-month-long trial. These are 20 best U-17 players from Delhi NCR and I am hopeful of a good show and will be aiming for the trophy.”

Delhi has been placed in Group A. Besides Delhi the other teams in the league stage are Mizoram, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi will play its first match against Uttar Pradesh on January 28.

“We have a strong team heading into the competition. I am confident if we play to our potential we have a good chance,” said Ravinder Mohan Bhisht, head coach of the Delhi Team.

The semifinals will be played on February 3-4 with the finals slated for February 6.

The Team:
Ashu ( Captain) Shubham Biswas (Vice-Captain), Uday Aggarwal., Abhay Rawat,, Sumit Kandpal. , Varun Negi, Bishal Chand Barman, Chaitanya Bahuguna. Md. Abaan Qureshi, Arya Yadav. Vishesh Kardam,Thrivei Carlos Pao. Aman Sahni, Fahad Temuri , Karthik Panicker , Aayan. Angadh Singh Arthav Dayal , Harsh Bhardwaj. Jai Jairath Verma

Ravinder Mohan Bhisht,(Head Coach), Ravi Singh, (Goalkeeping Coach), Sunil Dutt (Manager), Ram Singh (Assistant Manager) and Nikhil Kashyap (Physio).

Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

