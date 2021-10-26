Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi; Pune Police’s search for Gosavi

WEB DESK

Sameer Wankhede arrives in Delhi

A three-member team led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who led the cruise ship drug bust involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, arrived in Delhi amid bribe allegations against him. While talking to India TV, Sameer said that all the allegations against him are baseless. He said that he is in Delhi for some other reasons. Wankhede said that he will answer everyone through legal means.

Pune Police arrests one accused, search for Kiran Gosavi still underway

A case registered with Faraskhana Police station. Out of 2 accused in the case, we’ve arrested one accused. There’s news about accused Kiran Gosavi in media, we’re still searching for him & as and when we get more info we’ll share with you: Satish Govekar, ACP Faraskhana division, Pune Police

Details about his location can’t be disclosed, our teams are still investigating the matter and we don’t have any information about his surrender yet: Satish Govekar, ACP Faraskhana division, Pune Police

Kiran Gosavi may surrender in front of UP Police in Lucknow

Kiran Gosavi who had made headlines after he was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office in a viral selfie might surrender in front of UP Police in Lucknow.

NCB’s Vigilance team will record statements of not only its own Witness Prabhakar Sail (who himself accused NCB) but also of Investigating Officer Samir Wankhede and his entire team. Vigilance team can also record statements of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and Sam (who made Gosavi meet Pooja). Statements of Sameer Wankhede’s driver and staff will also be recorded.

In such a case, vigilance is first registered through PE i.e. Preliminary investigation and after that if the allegation is found to be true in the initial investigation, then the vigilance team informs the DG of NCB. Then on the orders of DG, the departmental inquiry starts.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested after NCB team busted an alleged drugs party. As investigations in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case continue, name of Ananya Panday popped up and she was summoned by the investigative agency. The actress was interrogated on Friday and has been asked to appear today as well. Stay updated with all the developments in the case by reading the LIVE updates here.