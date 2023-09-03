Around 3000 people evacuated as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui

AMN/ WEB DESK

Around three thousand people were evacuated as Taiwan braced for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui today. It is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island’s south and east. Haikui is forecast to make landfall in the mountainous far southeast of Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told disaster management officials this would be the first typhoon to make landfall on the island and cross its central mountain range in four years. He said people should avoid going out and not go up mountains, to the coast, fishing or engage in water sports.

Taiwan’s two main domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, cancelled all flights today and ferry services to surrounding islands were also cancelled. Meanwhile, the military has mobilised soldiers and equipment to help with flood relief and evacuation efforts.