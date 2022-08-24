I&B Minister Anurag Thakur launches Azadi Quest App

Staff Reporter

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today launched the Azadi Quest, a series of online mobile games on the heroes and milestones of Indian freedom in New Delhi. Azadi Quest is a set of online games designed for players of all ages for interactive learning with fun gameplay.

The Initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to ‘Engage, Entertain and Educate’ the people through toys and games. On the occasion, Publications Division and Zynga India have signed an MoU to mark year-long partnership to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ through series of mobile games.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Thakur urged people to download Azadi Quest App as it will prove to be a very effective tool in spreading awareness on India’s freedom fighters.

He said, these are unique games, which will entertain people along with engaging and educating them. Mr Thakur said, more than 60 thousand programmes have been organised across the country under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the rising Animation, Visual- effects, Gaming & Comics- AVGC sector, Mr Thakur said that it has been a continuous effort of his to nurture this sector in India. In the past few years, India has risen to stand among the top 5 countries in the gaming sector.

Mr Thakur said, gaming sector has grown by 28 per cent in 2021. He said, the number of online gamers has increased to 40 crores last year and expected to touch 45 crore by 2023. The Minister further stated that these apps will bolster the capabilities of our AVGC sector and at the same time take our glorious history to the corners of the world.



Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra said that these online games has been prepared to engage the youth in very interesting way so that they can learn and know about the history of India’s freedom struggle.



Speaking on the occasion, Kishore Kichli, Country Head of Zynga India said that this initiative is designed to engage players of all ages while harnessing the power of interactive entertainment as a teaching experience about this important era.

Our correspondent reports that Information and Broadcasting Ministry in collaboration with Zynga India has developed Azadi Quest online mobile games to highlight key milestones of India’s freedom struggle and encourage digital learning experience.

The games are now available in India and will be launched worldwide next month. The Azadi Quest games are available for Android and iOS devices in English and Hindi for the people of India.

The first game in the series is Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle, a simple and easy-to-play casual game presenting the players with the colorful journey of India’s independence from 1857 to 1947. As players progress through the gameplay, spread across 495 levels they can collect 75 trivia cards, each showcasing key moments in history. While Azadi Quest- Heroes of Bharat is about the heroes of India’s independence.