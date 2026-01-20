The Indian Awaaz

Andhra Pradesh is one of best destinations for investment say Chndrababu Naidu at WEF in Davos 

Jan 20, 2026

January 20, 2026

AMN / NEWS DESK

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the best destinations for investment. He invited global investors to personally visit the state and experience its industry-friendly policies.

Speaking at the CII session on “The Andhra Pradesh Advantage” at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, he said that Andhra Pradesh is attracting nearly 25 per cent of the country’s total investments across key sectors.

The Chief Minister highlighted strong opportunities in green energy, technology, digital infrastructure, and logistics. He said drone ambulance services will be launched this year. He added that Andhra Pradesh has a major natural advantage with a coastline of over 1,000 kilometres.

