Wider adoption of steel slag technology could help states build more resilient roads: Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter

Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has recommended the use of steel slag-based technology for sustainable road construction, particularly in difficult and hilly terrains. Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony between the Technology Development Board and a private company for the commercial production of ECOFIX in New Delhi today, Dr Singh said that the steel slag-based road construction aims to benefit common people in terms of sustainability, cost-cutting and eco-friendly development.

He also informed us that the agreement is signed under the Public-Private Partnership model, worth 197 crore rupees, to curb the pothole problem and ensure road safety. Dr Singh noted that the wider adoption of steel slag technology could help states build more resilient roads, particularly in regions prone to heavy rainfall and extreme weather.

ECOFIX is a ready-to-use pothole repair mix designed to turn steel slag into a durable, instant repair option that can be applied even in wet or waterlogged conditions.