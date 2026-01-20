India to host AI Impact Summit from 16th to 20th February at Bharat Mandapam

Last Updated on January 20, 2026 11:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

India will host the AI Impact Summit from 16th to 20th February this year at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Artificial Intelligence is a key enabler of India’s development journey, strengthening governance and improving public service delivery. The India AI Impact Expo is expected to feature over 400 exhibitors across more than seven thematic pavilions, with participation of over 1.5 lakh visitors.