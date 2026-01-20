The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to host AI Impact Summit from 16th to 20th February at Bharat Mandapam

Jan 20, 2026

Last Updated on January 20, 2026 11:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India to host AI Impact Summit from 16th to 20th February at Bharat Mandapam

AMN

India will host the AI Impact Summit from 16th to 20th February this year at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Artificial Intelligence is a key enabler of India’s development journey, strengthening governance and improving public service delivery. The India AI Impact Expo is expected to feature over 400 exhibitors across more than seven thematic pavilions, with participation of over 1.5 lakh visitors.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Wider adoption of steel slag technology could help states build more resilient roads: Jitendra Singh

Jan 20, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Andhra Pradesh is one of best destinations for investment say Chndrababu Naidu at WEF in Davos 

Jan 20, 2026
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU and India very close to sign FTA: EU president

Jan 20, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

جنوری 20کی خاص خاص خبریں

21 January 2026 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Wider adoption of steel slag technology could help states build more resilient roads: Jitendra Singh

20 January 2026 11:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Andhra Pradesh is one of best destinations for investment say Chndrababu Naidu at WEF in Davos 

20 January 2026 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to host AI Impact Summit from 16th to 20th February at Bharat Mandapam

20 January 2026 11:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments