Andhra Pradesh: 6 killed, 40 injured in stampede in Tirupati

Jan 9, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Six people were killed and many injured in a stampede yesterday evening near the token issuing counter for the Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshanam in Tirupati scheduled from 10 to 12 January. About 40 people have been hospitalized due to injuries. This incident happened in Tirupati town and not on the hilltop of Tirumala where the temple is located.

The Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan is considered auspicious by the devotees and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has organised 94 counters at three different locations in Tirupati for issuing of 1 lakh 20 thousand tokens. The stampede happened at the token issuing counter set up near the Ramanaidu school.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the deaths and directed the officials to provide the best medical care to the injured. He will visit Tirupati this afternoon and review the situation. Meanwhile, the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that an enquiry has been ordered and corrective measures will be taken. A control room and emergency helpline number 0877-2236007 have been established to provide information and assist the injured.

President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over Tirupati stampede

