AMU Organises Online Course on Cancer Drug for Precision Medicine

Aligarh

The Interdisciplinary Nanotechnology Centre (INC), Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), will organise a five-day online academic course titled “Finding Cancer Drug Targets to Facilitate Precision and Personalized Medicine” from December 15 to 19.

Dr Mohd Azhar Aziz course coordinator said that the course aims to provide an in-depth understanding of emerging strategies for identifying cancer drug targets, with a focus on precision and personalized medicine. It is designed to benefit faculty members, scientists, clinicians, researchers, and consultants engaged in cancer research, as well as executives, engineers, and researchers from industry, government, and R&D organisations. Students pursuing BTech, MSc, MTech, and PhD programmes with an interest in cancer research, drug development, and pharmaceuticals are also eligible to apply.

He further said that Dr Mohammad Asim School of Biosciences Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences , University of Surrey will be the International faculty the course.

The programme will be conducted in online mode and will include study material for registered participants.

Prof. Mohammad Jahangeer Warsi will serve as the Local GIAN Coordinator for the programme. The last date for registration is December 13.

Interested candidates may register online through the prescribed registration link.