Amit Shah to Visit Jammu to Review Flood and Landslide Relief

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu tomorrow to review ongoing rescue and relief operations and assess the damage caused by recent cloudbursts and floods. He will review the situation in Katra, where landslides along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route have caused several deaths.

During his visit, Shah is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Jammu and hold meetings with officials and affected families. He will chair a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhawan, Jammu, to discuss and assess the flood relief measures. All senior officials have been instructed to attend the review meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

Following the meeting, Shah will visit various flood-hit areas, including Katra, the base camp for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and is likely to visit Narayana Hospital to meet victims injured in the recent Mata Vaishno Devi landslide. Shah will also visit Kishtwar to assess the damage caused by the recent flash floods and cloudbursts. After his arrival at Jammu, Shah will head directly to Raj Bhawan to chair the review meeting, where he will be briefed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from the MHA, and the UT administration. The meeting will cover the damages, ongoing relief and rescue operations, and the restoration of infrastructure across Jammu.

Shah will be accompanied by senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs. During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor and the top brass of the J&K administration, security agencies will brief him about rescue, relief, and restoration works so far.

Shah will focus on relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts in the affected areas. The Home Minister may announce decisions related to the restoration of connectivity, rehabilitation efforts, and other matters to support affected communities. He is scheduled to leave for New Delhi in the afternoon the same day.