Amit Shah inspects flood-affected areas in Jammu

Sep 1, 2025

HM Amit Shah inspects flood-affected areas in Jammu; To hold highlevel meeting to review rescue and restoration works

AMN / WEB DESK

During his visit to Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited the flood-hit areas at Vikram Chowk and the Tawi Bridge in Jammu.

Home Minister will also visit Manguchak, the worst-hit village of the district. Accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Shah stopped on the Tawi Bridge near Vikram Chowk and inspected the damage along the riverbanks.

Shah had reached Jammu on Sunday night to assess the flood situation and the relief efforts.

He is likely to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas later in the day. He will also chair two separate meetings at Raj Bhawan on flood relief and the damage caused to the border security grid by the flash floods.

More than 130 people have been killed and 33 have gone missing in cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts since August 14.

Record rainfall during August 26-27 caused flash floods in low-lying areas in Jammu and other plains, causing heavy damage to infrastructure. The Home Minister is scheduled to leave for New Delhi in the evening.

Flood fury continues in Punjab

Flood alert in Delhi after release of 29,313 cusecs of water from Hathnikund Barrage

Amit Shah to Visit Jammu to Review Flood and Landslide Relief

Share Bazar Sep 1: मज़बूत GDP आँकड़ों से शेयर बाज़ार में तेजी, IT और ऑटो सेक्टर ने बढ़त दिलाई

Final Trade Sep-1: Markets Rally on Strong GDP Data; IT and Auto Lead the Surge

Flood fury continues in Punjab

GDP growth of 7.8% has proved that no one can manage economy better than PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

