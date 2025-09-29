Amit Shah Highlights Peace and Progress in Northeast, J&K; Vows End to Left-Wing Extremism

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 11:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir are now firmly on the path of peace and development under the Modi government. He was addressing the valedictory session of the national summit “Naxal Mukt Bharat: Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership” in New Delhi.

Mr. Shah emphasized that the Centre’s three-pronged approach—dialogue, security, and coordination—has transformed India’s internal security scenario. He noted that between 2014 and 2024, deaths of security personnel in the Northeast declined by 70 per cent compared to the previous decade, while civilian fatalities dropped by 85 per cent.

Outlining progress in the Northeast, the Home Minister said 12 major peace accords have been signed over the past decade, leading to the surrender of more than 10,500 youth who have since joined the mainstream. In Jammu and Kashmir, he highlighted that the abrogation of Article 370, coupled with targeted action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, has yielded significant results. Since then, security forces’ casualties have reduced by 65 per cent and civilian deaths by 77 per cent.

Mr. Shah also spoke about the declining influence of Naxalism. In 2014, India had 126 Naxal-affected districts, mainly concentrated in Chhattisgarh. Today, that number has reduced by 18, with the most severely affected districts dropping from 36 to just six.

Reflecting on the challenges in 2014, the Home Minister said the Modi government inherited three critical internal security concerns—Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast, and Left-Wing Extremism. He asserted that sustained strategy and political will have delivered visible progress on all fronts.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Shah assured that Left-Wing Extremism will be “completely eradicated” by March 31 next year, marking a decisive step towards a Naxal-Mukt Bharat.