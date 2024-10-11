Amit Shah calls Indian industries to increase their scale and size

ADITYA RAJ DAS / NEW DELHI

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Indian industries to increase their scale and size. Mr. Shah said the companies have to dream big and make it global. He said the chambers and industries need to come together to make this dream possible. Addressing the 119th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today

The Minister said the government has removed over two thousand outdated colonial laws, reformed the Companies Act from criminal penalties, and eased over 39 thousand compliances. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision, experience, and commitments to make India a leader in every sector in the next 25 years.

Mr. Shah said 2024 is a decisive year for India’s industrial sector. He said, across the world’s democracies, there appears to be a crisis of trust, and consistent leadership is rarely seen in democracies around the globe. The Home Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was first a Chief Minister and then a Prime Minister, has won the trust of the people democratically for 23 years and has returned as Prime Minister again this year. He said this is very significant because policies cannot be effectively implemented without stability.

Union Home Minister said that PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a bridge between the industry and the Government. He said that in the coming times, PHD Chamber has to implement the policies, plans and vision of the government and convey the problems of the industry to the government. He added that we have achieved a lot in the last 10 years. Infrastructure like the world’s longest highway tunnel, the world’s highest railway bridge, Mumbai’s world-famous Trans-Harbour Link and Kolkata’s underwater metro have been built in the last 10 years. Shri Shah said that in Andaman-Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, work has been done to utilize business opportunities and strengthen these islands from a security point of view by bringing connectivity to remote areas through underwater optical fibre.

Amit Shah said that every Indian took great pride when Indian flag was hoisted at the Shiva Shakti Point on the Moon. Connecting the underdeveloped regions of the country through the SagarMala project, weaving a network of Vande Bharat Express trains to open a new avenue for comfortable travel in the country, advancing in semiconductor manufacturing to meet not only ours but also needs of the entire world, bringing a new revolution in electric vehicles, and increasing FDI to record levels, making India the fourth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves in the world, are significant achievements for us.

Paying tributes to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who passed away yesterday, Mr. Shah said Ratan Tata played a huge role in making Tata Group a beacon for Indian industry. He said Mr. Tata was a respected industrialist not just in India but in the world. He said Mr. Tata took on leadership of Tata Group at a time when it was important for the group to make changes, and he transformed the way of working and the many businesses of the group. He said the business group, under the leadership of Ratan Tata, did a lot of work in many other areas, including education and cancer treatment. The Home Minister said Ratan Tata’s legacy will guide people in the industry.