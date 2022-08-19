FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah asks DGP of border states to keep eye on demographic changes

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Director Generals of Police of border states to keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas. Addressing the valedictory session of a two-day National Security Strategies, NSS Conference here on Thursday Mr. Shah told the DGPs that it is their responsibility to bring down all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts.

The Home Minister said, all states should give top priority to the issues related to national security for which all have to fight together in one direction and win at any cost. He said the country has achieved great success in eliminating the three issues in the form of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, various extremist groups in the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country enacted many new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation and made optimum use of technology on this.

Highlighting that since becoming the Prime Minister, Mr.Modi has not only given a thrust to the internal security of the country, but has also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges, Mr Shah added. He said, a system has been developed for the first time in the country in the form of National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System. He also said, it is not enough to just catch a consignment, it is very important to completely uproot the drugs network and get to the bottom of its source.

The Home Minister informed that the Central Government is preparing a database of different types of crimes for the first time, with a scientific approach. He stressed the need to make good use of 5G technology to strengthen the security system. Mr Shah highlighted that the basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be ‘Need to know’, but ‘Need to Share’ and ‘Duty to Share’ because one will not get success unless the approach changes.

In the conference, discussions were also held on the topics of counter terror and counter radicalization, challenges of Maoist overground and front organizations, crypto currency, counter drone technology, cyber and social media surveillance, demographic changes and growing radicalization in border areas and drug trafficking.

