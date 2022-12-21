FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah appeals to States to form district-level encode committees to fight menace of drug

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the States to form district-level encode committees to fight the menace of drug abuse at the ground level.

Replying to a short-duration discussion in Lok Sabha on Drug Abuse and steps taken by the Government, Mr. Shah said that the Centre has prepared a survey and information input-based drug network chart mapping of 472 districts in the country. He said that four-tier encode committees have already been formed and the fight against drug abuse has to be intensified at the district level. He said, only 32 percent of districts have formed the committees so far. He said, Narcotic Control Board operated Encode portal that integrates the data received from various sources and the district committees.

Mr. Shah also said, the Centre is taking the help of the youth trained in data analytics and technologies in detecting the movement of drugs precisely. He informed, that many high-level and big seizures are possible in the last two years with the information.

The Home Minister noted that drug crime has no borders and profits were being used to promote terrorism. He mentioned that under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, NDPS Act, the BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles, coast guards, border police stations, and RPF also are empowered to file cases against the drug peddlers.

He remarked that while drugs are affecting the health of young generations, the presence of this dirty money gradually hollows the economy. He asserted that India has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Mr. Shah urged all the States and UTs to come together to fight against the menace.

