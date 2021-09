AMN/ WEB DESK

President Joe Biden has said, America will continue its fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries. President Biden was addressing the nation after US withdrew its military from the Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war and last American military plane left war torn country.

President Biden warned the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) that America is not done with the terrorist group. The US President said, the US will hunt down those who wish to harm America.