All villages to have free WiFi services by March 2020: Govt

Published On: By

AMN

Communication and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that free WiFi services will be provided to all villages across the country through Bharatnet till March next year.

Inaugurating Digital Village Gurdwara in Rewari in Haryana, Mr Prasad said, the Ministry has already connected one lakh 30 thousand gram panchayats through Bharatnet. He said the target is to take this to two lakh 50 thousand gram panchayats. Mr Prasad also said the target of the government is to convert at least 15 per cent of villages to the digital village in the next four years.

The Minister said, the process of empowering villages is on track and day is not far off when rural India will take the lead in shaping the country’s of dreams.

