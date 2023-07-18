Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi. The meeting was attended by the Heads of Programme, Sales, News Heads and PTCs. The conference has been organised for creating synergy, synchronisation and coordination between all section and units of Akashvani.



Dr Gupta emphasised upon devising new techniques to popularise the presence of Akashvani among general public. DG Akashvani advised the News and Programs wings to work together. She said, resources must be used optimally to overcome the increasing challenges. The DG emphasized that more focus should be given to local and regional content.