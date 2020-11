AMN / NEW DELHI

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index was recorded at 332 at 10 A.M. An Air Quality Index between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, SAFAR, has predicted that the air quality will continue to remain in very poor range for the next two days.