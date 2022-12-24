Air passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test

AMN/ WEB DESK

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the Air Suvidha portal will be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand in view of rising cases of COVID in China.

Talking to a news agency, the Minister said RT-PCR will be made mandatory for them. He said that after arriving in India, they will be quarantined if they test positive. Mr. Mandaviya said the government is alert and is taking all necessary steps so that COVID cases do not rise in the country.