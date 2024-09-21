Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff. Mr Singh will take over as the Chief of the Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on the afternoon of the 30th of this month. Mr. Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College. The Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

Post navigation