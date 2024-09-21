THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Staff

Sep 21, 2024

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff. Mr Singh will take over as the Chief of the Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on the afternoon of the 30th of this month. Mr. Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College. The Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

Related Post

DEFENCE

2nd Naval Commanders’ Conference to Begin on Sept 17

Sep 16, 2024
DEFENCE

258 officer cadets, 39 women officer cadets commissioned into various Arms of Indian Army 

Sep 7, 2024
DEFENCE

Indian Navy to induct high explosive pre formed fragmentation shells to combat drone swarms

Sep 7, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Centre grants sanction to prosecute RJD leader Lalu Yadav in land-for-jobs case

September 21, 2024
DEFENCE

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Staff

September 21, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Quad has emerged as key group to work for peace in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

September 21, 2024
URDU SECTION

این پی ایس وتسالیہ اسکیم میں کیسے کریں بچوں کے لیے سرمایہ کاری NPS’ Vatsalya

September 21, 2024