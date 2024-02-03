AIIMS launches AI-based platform for early cancer detection

iOncology.ai is focused on early detection of breast and ovarian cancers.

In a groundbreaking collaboration between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Pune, a cutting-edge AI platform called iOncology.ai has been launched. The platform focuses on early detection of cancer, addressing a crucial need given the alarming rise in cancer cases globally.

Global cancer scenario

Cancer is globally estimated to be more fatal than cardiovascular diseases in high-income and middle-income countries. The Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates for 2020 reported 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide, with India ranking third after China and the United States.

Cancer statistics in India

A Lancet study predicts a 57.5% increase in cancer cases in India by 2040, reaching 2.08 million. In 2022 alone, over 8 lakh deaths in India were caused by cancer, primarily due to late detection, resulting in only a 20% survival rate.

About iOncology.ai

The iOncology.ai platform addresses the challenge of late detection by utilizing AI to reduce false negatives in manual cancer diagnosis. The platform, developed through collaboration between AIIMS, CDAC, and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, features a sophisticated AI system capable of analyzing complex medical data with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. It utilizes deep learning models and has a self-learning capability to constantly improve outcomes as the data volume increases.

Focus on breast and ovarian cancers

Given the prevalence of breast and ovarian cancers among women in India, the initial application of iOncology.ai is focused on early detection of these cancers.

The platform’s learning models have been tailored for early detection in these domains, leveraging a dataset of approximately half a million radiological and histopathological images collected during the examination and diagnosis of breast and ovarian cancer cases at AIIMS.

iOncology.ai has already been implemented in five district hospitals, showcasing its potential for widespread impact.

Positive reception and future collaborations

Successfully implemented at AIIMS, the platform has been extended to five district hospitals in the country. It was showcased at a Med-Hackathon event during AIIMS Research Day celebrations, receiving positive feedback from cancer experts. AIIMS is exploring partnerships with other cancer hospitals and research centers in India, facilitated by the platform’s user-friendly design and robust performance.

MoU between AIIMS and DGE for rheumatological disorders

In a separate initiative, the Department of Rheumatology at AIIMS New Delhi signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Goverment of India, aimed at addressing challenges faced by patients with disabilities arising from rheumatological disorders.

The MoU aims to provide hope and support to these patients by offering certifications for employable skills and promoting economic upliftment, vocational rehabilitation, and better opportunities for gainful employment. The collaboration is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with rheumatic diseases and disabilities.

