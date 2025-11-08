The Indian Awaaz

AIIMS Holds Public Lecture on Cancer Awareness in New Delhi

Nov 8, 2025

Staff Reporter

All India Institute of Medical Science had organized a Public Lecture in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of National Cancer Awareness Day. Organized under the theme of Prevention to Palliation, the lecture highlighted the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, advancements in treatment, and comprehensive supportive and palliative care. More than 300 students from various Kendriya Vidyalaya schools under the Delhi Region attended the event.

The event also witnessed the participation of ASHA workers, teachers, Parents, students, cancer survivors, caregivers, and the general public, reaffirming collective commitment to early detection, healthy living, and compassionate cancer care.

