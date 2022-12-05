After Voting BJP is confident of winning MCD elections

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has said that Sunday’s polling in Delhi clearly shows that the public has voted against the scams and false propaganda of the Arvind Kejriwal government. In this election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is coming back to serve the people of Delhi for the fourth time with a clear majority.

Adesh Gupta said that Bharatiya Janata Party is an organization based party and our workers first campaigned with full dedication and encouraged people to go door to door to vote today. Till noon there was talk of low polling in Delhi, but after noon our workers went to every house and there was a relative increase in polling percentage.

Adesh Gupta has said though there were some complaints of voter name deletions but overall the Delhi State Election Commission has conducted a fair election with Good arrangements.

BJP State Incharge Baijayant Jai Panda, Co-incharge Dr. Alka Gurjar, State President Adesh Gupta, State Organization General Secretary Siddharthan, State BJP Municipal Corporation Election Chief Ashish Sood, State General Secretaries Kuljit Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra and Shri Dinesh Pratap Singh and all senior leaders inspired the workers through the District Presidents to knock from house to house till the last moment of polling.