After Sachin Vaze’s arrest, Hemant Nagrale replaces Parambir Singh as Mumbai Police commissioner

WEB DESK

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra’s Home Guard department, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Wednesday.

The major reshuffle comes days after Mumbai Police encounter specialist Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale is the new Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anil Deshmukh said in his tweet.

Rajneesh Sheth will have the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police, while Sanjay Pandey has the responsibility of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, according to Deshmukh.

Hemant Nagrale, who will be taking over as Mumbai top cop, is a 1987 batch Maharashtra Cadre officer. He was recently given the additional charge of Directorate General of Maharashtra Police.

Nagrale has served as Mumbai Police Commissioner for a brief period in 2014. He has also held the post of Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai from May 2016 to July 2018.

In his 32 years of service, Nagrale has received several awards like the President’s Police Medal, Vishesh Seva Padak and Antarik Suraksha Padak.

On February 29, 2020, the Maharashtra government had appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Parambir Singh, then the Director-General of the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau, as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai replacing Sanjay Barve.

In January this year, IPS officer Hemant Nagrale had taken the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police following the appointment of incumbent Subodh Jaiswal as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force.