Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2021 08:27:24      انڈین آواز

After Sachin Vaze’s arrest, Hemant Nagrale replaces Parambir Singh as Mumbai Police commissioner

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra’s Home Guard department, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Wednesday.

The major reshuffle comes days after Mumbai Police encounter specialist Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale is the new Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anil Deshmukh said in his tweet.

Rajneesh Sheth will have the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police, while Sanjay Pandey has the responsibility of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, according to Deshmukh.

Hemant Nagrale, who will be taking over as Mumbai top cop, is a 1987 batch Maharashtra Cadre officer. He was recently given the additional charge of Directorate General of Maharashtra Police.

Nagrale has served as Mumbai Police Commissioner for a brief period in 2014. He has also held the post of Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai from May 2016 to July 2018.

In his 32 years of service, Nagrale has received several awards like the President’s Police Medal, Vishesh Seva Padak and Antarik Suraksha Padak.

On February 29, 2020, the Maharashtra government had appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Parambir Singh, then the Director-General of the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau, as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai replacing Sanjay Barve.

In January this year, IPS officer Hemant Nagrale had taken the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police following the appointment of incumbent Subodh Jaiswal as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Badminton; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth to lead India’s challenge at All England Open

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,16 March : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu Sania Nehwal Kidambi Srikankth, and B Sai ...

Women Tennis; Sania, Ankita to lead India’s charge in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-offs against Latvia

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 16 March :  Country's number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rank ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz