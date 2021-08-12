Afghanistan govt arming local groups to push back Taliban offensive

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Afghanistan is arming local groups as part of a plan to push back the Taliban offensive. Afghanistan Minister of Interior General Abdul Satar Mirzakwal said that Afghan forces are also focusing on trying to secure main highways, large cities and border crossings after the Taliban seized nine provincial capitals in less than a week. Gen. Mirzakwal said, the government was supporting local volunteer militias known as uprising movements.

On other hand, Afghan Government has replaced its Army Chief as Taliban militants continue to make rapid advances. Insurgents have taken control of 10 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

The Taliban said, they had taken the strategically important Ghazni city, which is on the road to the national capital Kabul.

According to UN, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the past month.