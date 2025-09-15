AFFWA, Tech Mahindra Foundation, and FaujiMitra Host ‘The Ability Dialogues 4.0’

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 1:24 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

New Delhi

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Umeed Vocational Training Centre, the Air Force Families Welfare Association (AFFWA), in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation and FaujiMitra (an initiative by Ekyam Impact Foundation), hosted the fourth edition of ‘The Ability Dialogues’ at the Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi. The 2025 edition focused on disability inclusion from the Forces’ perspective.

The event was graced by Mrs. Sarita Singh, President AFFWA, Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President Army Women’s Welfare Association, Ms. Kavita Narayan, Senior Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Mr. Chetan Kapoor, CEO, Tech Mahindra Foundation.

Speaking as Guest of Honour, Ms. Narayan said she was “moved to see the potential of the specially-abled” and urged continued efforts to integrate them as equal members of society. Mr. Kapoor emphasized Tech Mahindra Foundation’s long-standing commitment to disability inclusion, noting that the Ability Dialogues create “sustainable pathways for dignity, education, and employment.”

The event featured inspiring stories from students and caregivers, a panel discussion, and a closed-door round table exploring mental health, healthcare access, continuity of care, and technology-driven solutions. An Experiential Corridor showcased innovations in education, assistive technology, livelihoods, and sports from organizations like Mitti Café, ASTHA, Nayi Disha, and Umoya Sports.

It also spotlighted Project FaujiMitra, which supports livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) from military families, and The Ability Network (TAN), a collaborative platform connecting civil society and private sector partners to deliver affordable services for PwDs and caregivers.

The central aim of The Ability Dialogues 4.0 was to bridge Armed Forces welfare bodies and civil society to share best practices and technologies, strengthening an inclusive ecosystem for persons with disabilities and their families.