The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB raises India’s growth forecast to 7.2% for current fiscal

Dec 10, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its growth forecast for India to 7.2 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent, for the financial year 2025-26, according to its Asia and Pacific Growth Outlook report.

This marks an increase of 0.7 percentage points after the country registered robust growth in the July-to-September quarter and prospects for a stronger fiscal year. Meanwhile, the multilateral development bank has kept its FY 2026-27 forecast unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

ADB has projected the region’s economy to expand by 5.1 per cent this year, compared with a 4.8 per cent forecast in September, lifted by stronger-than-expected growth in India.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Italy seeks to boost industrial collaboration and joint ventures with India: Deputy PM Tajani

Dec 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lahore Tops Global Pollution Rankings with AQI of 353

Dec 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Amazon to invest 35 billion dollar in India by 2030

Dec 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Italy seeks to boost industrial collaboration and joint ventures with India: Deputy PM Tajani

11 December 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB raises India’s growth forecast to 7.2% for current fiscal

10 December 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lahore Tops Global Pollution Rankings with AQI of 353

10 December 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Amazon to invest 35 billion dollar in India by 2030

10 December 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments