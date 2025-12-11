ADB raises India’s growth forecast to 7.2% for current fiscal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its growth forecast for India to 7.2 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent, for the financial year 2025-26, according to its Asia and Pacific Growth Outlook report.

This marks an increase of 0.7 percentage points after the country registered robust growth in the July-to-September quarter and prospects for a stronger fiscal year. Meanwhile, the multilateral development bank has kept its FY 2026-27 forecast unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

ADB has projected the region’s economy to expand by 5.1 per cent this year, compared with a 4.8 per cent forecast in September, lifted by stronger-than-expected growth in India.