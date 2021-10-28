Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
A thrilling contest in the offing at Delhi Golf Club League semi finals

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 28 October: A thrilling contest is in the offing as Teams Baale Golf, BMW-Deutsche Motoren, K Devils and Delhi Tigers will lock horns for a spot in the final of the Delhi Glub League on Sunday.

All four teams played Four teams, played an attacking brand of golf qualified on their way to the Semi-Finals

Delhi Tigers staved off a spirited challenge from Tee Birds to triumph 9 – 7 on the points table.

K Devils, benefitting from the inspiring presence of the Legendary Kapil Dev, beat Bajaj Foundation in a one-sided affair. The score-line read 14.5 – 1.

In the third encounter of the day, BMW Deutsche Motoren beat Coca-Cola 8.5 – 7 in a closely fought match when Aman Bajaj holed a testing par putt on the 18th hole to take his team through.

Finally, Baale Golf beat Athletic Drive 8.5 – 6.5 win over Athletic Drive to reserve the fourth semi-final spot.

The semi-Final line up reads:

Delhi Tigers v K Devils

