A group of Muslim religious leaders meet Kiren Rijiju & extend support to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

A delegation comprising Muslim scholars and religious leaders met Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) Chairperson Jagdambika Pal and extended their support to the proposals made in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The delegation was led by Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and successor to the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah.

The discussions centred around issues related to Muslims and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill presented recently in the Lok Sabha. After meeting the Minority Affairs Minister at his residence in New Delhi, the delegation called on Jagdambika Pal, who is the chairman of the JPC constituted to discuss the proposed amendments in the Waqf Bill.

The JPC comprises 31 MPs — 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. During the deliberations with both Kiren Rijiju and Jagdambika Pal, the delegation submitted that the Waqf Board has been creating problems for Muslims across the country.

Reposing its complete faith in the JPC, the delegation exuded confidence that the committee will give an ear to the problems mosques across the country have been facing due to the Waqf Board and welcome the necessary suggestions.

The delegation emphasised better management, transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Waqf Board. It also said that this will ensure an end to corrupt practices and land grabbing while making the Waqf Board beneficial for the underprivileged Muslims.

The delegation also demanded the setting up of a separate ‘Dargah Board’ for better management of matters related to mosques. On Friday, the JPC held its second round of meeting, which was also attended by some Muslim bodies.