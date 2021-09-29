95 new COVID 19 cases reported in Meghalaya

AMN

95 fresh new COVID 19 cases were reported including 152 recoveries in the last 24 hours in Meghalaya. Directorate of Health Services informed that two COVID 19 related deaths were also reported, one each from East Khasi Hills district and Ri-Bhoi district.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,693 while the number of recovered cases has reached 77,902. The total number of fatalities due to the pandemic has reached 1,397 while 15,19,896 people have so far been vaccinated in the State out of which 10,67,758 have received the first dose and 4,52,138 have received both doses.