The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

7 kgs of Heroin worth ₹29 cr SIEZED at IGI Airport Delhi from passenger from Bangkok

Nov 12, 2024

AMN

Delhi Customs have seized over seven kilograms of Heroin worth around 29 crore rupees from an Indian passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The Customs said that the accused was intercepted after arriving from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur and carried the narcotic substance packed in 7 green colour polythene packets. It added the white powdery substance, suspected to contain Heroin, had been seized along with concealing material. Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Media reports on denial of visas to Pakistani Scrabble players are incorrect: EAM

Nov 12, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi’s rally at Chikhli in Maharashtra cancelled

Nov 12, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt approves first ever women battalion for CISF

Nov 12, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump names Elise Stefanik as UN permanent representative

November 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final trade Nov 12: Sensex tanks 820 points, Nifty below 24,000

November 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s industrial production rises 3.1% in Sept

November 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 6 killed in Dehradun road accident

November 12, 2024