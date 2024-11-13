7 kgs of Heroin worth ₹29 cr SIEZED at IGI Airport Delhi from passenger from Bangkok

AMN

Delhi Customs have seized over seven kilograms of Heroin worth around 29 crore rupees from an Indian passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The Customs said that the accused was intercepted after arriving from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur and carried the narcotic substance packed in 7 green colour polythene packets. It added the white powdery substance, suspected to contain Heroin, had been seized along with concealing material. Further investigation into the matter is under progress.