6th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2026 starts at NDS Stadium, Leh

Last Updated on January 20, 2026 11:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sixth Edition of Khelo India Winter Games, 2026, kick-started at NDS Stadium, Leh. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta graced the opening Ceremony marking another significant milestone in Ladakh’s emergence as a premier winter Sports destination. 21 States and Union Territories will compete in Ice Sporting Events-Hockey and Skating with 1000 participants, which include 472 athletes.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2026 are being held from the 20th to the 26th of this month at three locations in Leh City of Ladakh: NDS Stadium, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Center and Gupuk Pond. During the Opening Ceremony, artists from different parts of Ladakh presented cultural performances showcasing Ladakh’s rich heritage, culture and diversity. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, congratulates Ladakh for showing the capability to host Khelo India Winter Games 2026. Senior Officers from the Civil and Police administration in Ladakh also attended the opening Ceremony.

Figure Skating, an Olympic sport, is being introduced this year during the Khelo India Winter Games. On the Opening Day of the Khelo India Winter Games, in the Women’s Category of Ice Hockey, ITBP scored a 6-0 Victory over Rajasthan, While as UT Ladakh Team beat Telangana by 19-1. Padma Desal of the UT Ladakh Women’s Team Shines with 5 goals, sending a strong message for the matches ahead. In the Men’s Category of Ice Hockey, Army takes on Himachal Pradesh in a high-octane showdown at NDS Ice Hockey Rink. The Army won by 5-1.