Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Govt terms media Report on NIOS as a report with distorted facts
S. Jaishankar to visit in Bangladesh march 4
President Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2021 05:04:00      انڈین آواز

6 States continue to see rise in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to show surge in daily new cases of COVID-19 and together they accounted for 85.95% of the cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 14,989 new cases were registered and Maharashtra reported the highest of 7,863, followed by Kerala (2,938) and Punjab (729), said the release.

As per data released by the Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week on week basis and Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases in terms of the number of cases. In percentage terms, Punjab reported a weekly increase of 71.5% (1,783 cases).

The country’s total active caseload had reached 1,70,126 currently, while more than 1.08 crore (1,08,12,044) people had recovered so far and 13,123 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile 86.58% of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in six States, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of single day recoveries of 6,332. In Kerala, 3,512 people recovered in the past 24 hours and Tamil Nadu followed it with 473 recoveries.

Ninety-eight deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Four States accounted for 88.78% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (54). Kerala followed it with 16 and Punjab 10. Twenty-Four States/Union Territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam, have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Mixed luck for India, Sharath wins, Sathiyan bows out of the WTT Contender

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL Harpal Singh Bedi It was day of mixed luck for Indian paddlers as Achanta Sharath ...

Shooting ; Indian Trap Mixed Teams fail at Cairo World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian shooters flop show continued as two trap mixed teams fell by the way sides at the ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz