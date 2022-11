AMN

Strong tremors lasting for several seconds were felt in the national capital region after a strong earthquake struck Nepal.

The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and neighbouring areas during the wee hours today. At least 6 people were killed in Dhoti district of Nepal after 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 1:57 am.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Dailekh in Nepal, about 90 km southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.