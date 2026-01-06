The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan; no injuries or damage reported

Jan 6, 2026

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 7:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A strong earthquake hit its western part of Japan today, but it ruled out any danger of a tsunami. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake with a magnitude of 6.2, located at a depth of about 10 kilometres inland, occurred in Shimane prefecture in north-western Japan.

The agency said there was no risk of a tsunami and no injuries or damage were reported from the quake. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at the Shimame nuclear power plant and a related facility in the region. Japan is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Puducherry CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of 11 fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

Jan 6, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Curfew extended in Nepal’s Birgunj amid tensions over TikTok Video

Jan 6, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel carries out airstrikes on Hezbollah and Hamas sites in Lebanon

Jan 6, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Puducherry CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of 11 fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

6 January 2026 7:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Curfew extended in Nepal’s Birgunj amid tensions over TikTok Video

6 January 2026 7:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel carries out airstrikes on Hezbollah and Hamas sites in Lebanon

6 January 2026 7:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

S Jaishankar meets Luxembourg PM Luc Frieden

6 January 2026 7:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments