6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan; no injuries or damage reported

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 7:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A strong earthquake hit its western part of Japan today, but it ruled out any danger of a tsunami. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake with a magnitude of 6.2, located at a depth of about 10 kilometres inland, occurred in Shimane prefecture in north-western Japan.

The agency said there was no risk of a tsunami and no injuries or damage were reported from the quake. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at the Shimame nuclear power plant and a related facility in the region. Japan is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.