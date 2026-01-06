The Indian Awaaz

Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen rejects fears of imminent US takeover

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen rejected fears of an imminent US takeover despite Trump’s repeated interest. Nielsen’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in Greenland, calling it strategically vital to US defence, days after a US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Denmark and European allies have also warned about the serious security implications, backing Greenland’s sovereignty. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Speaking at a press conference in the Greenlandic capital Nuuk, Nielsen said the US cannot compare Greenland to Venezuela because it is a democratic country.

