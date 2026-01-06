Iran faces widespread unrest as protests enter 10th day, security tightened across major cities

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 7:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran is witnessing its most serious wave of unrest in three years as nationwide protests entered the tenth day on Tuesday, January sixth. Security forces have tightened their presence across major cities, even as U.S. President Donald Trump warned that he could side with demonstrators if violence escalates.

The protests were triggered by the sharp collapse of the Iranian rial and surging inflation, and have spread from Tehran’s Grand Bazaar to more than two hundred and twenty locations across at least seventy-eight cities in up to thirty-one provinces. Human rights groups say at least sixteen to twenty people have been killed and several hundred detained.

Crowds have been chanting anti-government slogans and targeting symbols of state authority, making this the broadest wave of unrest since the 2022-23 protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iranian officials have acknowledged that the U.S. warning, reinforced by Washington’s recent seizure of Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro, has complicated efforts to contain the demonstrations. Reports say Iran’s Supreme National Security Council held an emergency meeting to review security tactics and contingency plans.

While President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for restraint and dialogue, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged firm action against ‘rioters’. Authorities cite energy shortages and winter conditions for imposing closures in some areas, but activists say security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and mass arrests, particularly in western and southern regions.

Iran’s leadership is now trying to balance dialogue with preparations for a tougher crackdown. Officials fear that prolonged unrest could destabilise key provinces and affect major trade routes. The judiciary has taken a firm position, with its chief declaring no leniency and ordering prosecutors to act strongly against the rioters, while saying the state still distinguishes between peaceful protesters and those causing violence.

The unrest is being driven by a deepening economic crisis. Iran’s currency has lost nearly half its value over the past year, while inflation has crossed forty per cent. This has reduced household incomes and increased public anger, especially among traders, students and workers. What began as protests over the economy in late December has now turned political, with crowds openly calling for a change in leadership.

Tensions have also risen because of warnings from Washington. West Asia remains on edge after months of confrontation between Iran, Israel and the United States. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to act if violence against protesters increases, while Israeli officials have publicly supported the demonstrations, adding to Iran’s security concerns.