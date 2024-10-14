5G rollover expected to inject $450 million in economy by 2040– Jyotiraditya Scindia

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that India has rolled out 5G telecom services across all states and Union Territories covering 80 per cent of the population in just 22 months.

Addressing the inaugural session of 5th Global Standards Symposium in New Delhi, Mr Scindia said, 5G rollover is expected to inject 450 million US dollars into the economy by 2040. On the Global Symposium, the Minister said, this will serve as a beacon for global dialogue to build a consensus on the standards that will support the global rollout of new technologies.

The Minister said, the world is witnessing a paradigm shift in technology and innovation, therefore the concept of standards, and regulations have become more important. He said, for the first time, the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) is being hosted in India and the leaders from across over one hundred countries are present in New Delhi to attend the event. Mr Scindia said, today the country is shaping the future of Artificial intelligence, blockchain, smart cities and open-source technologies.

On the occasion, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Doreen Bogdan-Martin said, Prime Minister Narendra will inaugurate the ITU-World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly2024 in New Delhi tomorrow. She said, India is leading in terms of a knowledge based economy where innovation is happening at unprecedented scale with a low cost. The Secretary-General said, India is a role model for so many countries who are looking for digital transformation. She expressed happiness over rapid rollout of 5G telecom services in India and significant investment in Artificial intelligence.