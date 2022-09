AMN

Five JD(U) MLAs from Manipur, who recently joined BJP, met party President J P Nadda in New Delhi today. They are Khumukcham Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Mohammad Asab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L M Khaute. Earlier, the MLAs had merged themselves with the BJP. The development comes weeks after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke off an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.