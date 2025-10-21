4th South Asian Athletics Championship to begin in Ranchi from October 24

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 10:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sports Desk

The 4th South Asian (SAAF) Athletics Championship 2025 is set to start from 24th of this month in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Ahead of the games, the official jersey of the championship was unveiled today in Ranchi. The championship will be held from 24th to 26th of this month at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi

.

According to the Director of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in Jharkhand Shekhar Jamuar said, state is fully prepared to host the 4th SAAF Athletics Championship with utmost professionalism and precision. He said, collective effort is to ensure that athletes, officials, and spectators experience Jharkhand’s hospitality and organisational excellence at an international level. Athletes from participating South Asian nations have started arriving in Ranchi.