The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

43rd IITF begins at Bharat Mandapam with theme ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Nov 15, 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) began at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 14-day fair yesterday. The theme of this year’s fair is Viksit Bharat in 2047. Jharkhand is the focus state of the Trade Fair this year, while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the partner states.

The event is hosting over three thousand five hundred exhibitors from India and abroad. Further, the event is expected to attract nearly one lakh visitors daily, reflecting its status as one of the largest trade fairs in South Asia.

The fair, currently hosting its business days, will open for the general public from the 19th of this month till the 27th of November. The fair tickets will be available from 55 designated DMRC metro stations, Bharat Mandapam Mobile App and ITPO’s official website. The tickets are free for senior citizens and differently-abled.

An exhibitor from Bangalore expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Mines and Central Government for providing opportunities to showcase his products and services at the annual fair.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt investing in digital public infrastructure to enable digital transactions: FM Sitharaman

Nov 15, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s export performance during April–Oct 2024 shows strong growth

Nov 14, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nov 13: Nifty, Sensex extend slump for 5th consecutive day

Nov 14, 2024

You missed

SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

No Champions Trophy tour in POK, ICC cancels Pak board’s move amid row

November 15, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi’s aircraft suffers technical snag in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

November 15, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Chhattisgarh lawyer remanded in police custody

November 15, 2024
CAMPUS

Govt committed to zero-error entrance exams: Education Minister

November 15, 2024