4 million people fled Ukraine: UNRA

WEB DESK

The Chief of the UN Refugee Agency, Filippo Grandi today said as Russia’s war on Ukraine is set to enter its sixth week, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has now crossed the four million mark. Taking to Twitter, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi wrote he will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine includes over two lakhs third-country nationals. IOM has been providing food, core-relief items, cash, and protection support including awareness-raising and counter-trafficking in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

More than 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, while hundreds of thousands have fled to neighbouring countries including Romania, Moldova and Hungary reported CNN citing UN data.