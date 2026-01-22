Govt decides to continue Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; Also approves Rs 5 thousand crore in SIDBI

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 12:18 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

The union government Wednesday approved the continuation of Atal Pension Yojana till the year 2030-31, along with the extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities. The scheme was launched in May 2015 with the objective of providing old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scheme offers a guaranteed minimum pension, ranging from one thousand to five thousand rupees per month after attaining the age of 60, depending on the subscriber’s contribution. Over eight crore 66 lakh subscribers have been enrolled so far under the scheme, making it a cornerstone of the country’s inclusive social security framework.

The Union Cabinet has also approved an equity support of five thousand crore rupees to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). This move is expected to benefit approximately 25.74 lakh new MSME beneficiaries. Following the equity capital infusion of five thousand crore rupees, the number of MSMEs receiving financial assistance is expected to increase from over 76 lakh at the end of the Financial Year 2025 to more than one crore by the end of the Financial Year 2028.

According to the latest data available as of 30th September 2025, 30.16 crore employment is generated by 6.90 crore MSMEs. Considering this average, employment generation is estimated to be 1.12 crore with the expected addition of 25.74 lakh new MSME beneficiaries by the end of Financial Year 2027-28. The equity capital will be infused into SIDBI by the Department of Financial Services in three tranches.

First tranche of three thousand crore rupees will be infused in the financial year 2025-26 at the book value of 568.65 rupees as on 31st March 2025. Subsequently, one thousand crore rupees each in Financial Year 2026-27 and Financial Year 2027-28 will be infused at the book value, as on 31st March of the respective previous financial year.