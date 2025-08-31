The Indian Awaaz

PM Mann ki Baat: Natural Disasters Test the Nation, But Spirit of Unity Remains Strong

By Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani, said that while recent natural disasters have tested the country, they have also highlighted the resilience and unity of the Indian people.

In recent weeks, devastating floods and landslides have caused widespread damage and loss of lives. The Prime Minister said the pain of families who lost loved ones is shared by the entire nation. He praised the tireless efforts of NDRF and SDRF personnel, security forces, doctors, social workers, local administrations, and ordinary citizens who worked day and night in rescue and relief operations.

He noted that modern technology such as drones, thermal cameras, life detectors, and sniffer dogs accelerated relief efforts. “In times of disaster, humanity comes first,” the Prime Minister remarked, expressing gratitude to all who stood together in this testing time.

Turning to his key message, Mr. Modi emphasized that India must move forward with the mantra of Vocal for Local, the path of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the vision of a Developed India. With the festive season approaching, he urged citizens to prioritize Swadeshi in all aspects of life—whether it be gifts, clothes, or decorations—while also giving importance to cleanliness. “Where there is cleanliness, the joy of festivals multiplies,” he said.

Highlighting national unity under the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, Mr. Modi underlined the role of sports in bringing the country together. He recalled the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival held at Dal Lake in Srinagar, where 800 athletes from across the nation participated. He also interacted with Rashmita Sahu of Odisha and Mohsin Ali of Srinagar, both gold medalists.

The Prime Minister spoke of the remarkable enthusiasm witnessed in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, where thousands of youth turned up for the first-ever day-night cricket match under the Royal Premier League.

On employment, Mr. Modi highlighted the Pratibha Setu platform, which stores the data of UPSC aspirants who cleared all stages of the examination but missed the final merit list. Private companies are now using this database to recruit promising candidates. He said hundreds of youth have already secured jobs, gaining new confidence.

Discussing sports further, he mentioned that German football coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer, inspired by young players from Shahdol, has offered to train them in Germany. This, he said, is a symbol of the growing popularity of football in India.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the transformative role of solar power in agriculture, citing the example of Devki from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who installed a solar pump that now irrigates over 40 acres of land.

On cultural outreach, he spoke about a Ramayana-themed exhibition in Vladivostok, Russia, the installation of Maharishi Valmiki’s statue in Italy, and Lord Ram’s statue in Mississauga, Canada, calling these events signs of India’s growing global cultural footprint.

Mr. Modi shared an archival speech of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel recalling Hyderabad’s liberation in 1948 and said the nation will commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day next month.

Finally, he paid tribute to engineers ahead of Engineers’ Day on September 15 and honored India’s traditional artisans on Vishwakarma Jayanti, noting that the government’s new Vishwakarma Yojana will empower craftsmen who have preserved the country’s artisanal heritage for generations.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said that whether it is overcoming natural calamities, embracing cultural pride, or pursuing economic self-reliance, India must march forward with unity, confidence, and the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.