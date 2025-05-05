3 Army Personnel Killed in Ramban Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

In Jammu and Kashmir, three Army personnel were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Ramban district today. According to AIR the army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) when the driver of the vehicle lost control at the start, and the accident took place near Battery Chashma in Ramban district.

Soon after the accident, a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by the army, police, SDRF and local volunteers, and three soldiers travelling in the vehicle were found dead on the spot. The deceased were identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur.