19 killed, 50 wounded in two explosions at military hospital in Kabul

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, at least 19 people were killed and 50 wounded when two explosions followed by gun fire hit the biggest military hospital in Kabul, said a Taliban security official.

The explosions took place at the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in central Kabul and security forces had been sent to the area, interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty, said.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers but a Taliban security official said there were at least 15 dead and 34 wounded.

Italian aid group Emergency, which runs a Trauma Hospital some three kilometers from the site of the blast, said 9 wounded have been brought in so far.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the official Bakhtar News Agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the Hospital and clashed with security forces.

Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on Mosques and other targets since the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul in August, mounted the complex attack on the Hospital in 2017, killing more than 13 people.

