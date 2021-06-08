Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
18 Dead as massive fire engulf chemical factory in Pune

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 18 people including 15 women died after a major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Pune. The sanitiser-manufacturing unit of caught fire in Pune’s Ghotawade Phata on Monday evening.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide among other chemicals, and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city.

“So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the firm’s premises. We have stopped the search operation due to the darkness and heat caused due to the blaze. The search operation will resume on Tuesday morning to find out if any workers are still missing,” said Sandesh Shirke, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Mulshi division.

He said as per company officials, there were around 17 employees, including 15 women, at the site where the blaze started.

While speaking to media, PMRDA Pune Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode confirmed that the fire broke out during plastic packing and the smoke was so much that female workers could not find an escape.

“We have recovered 17 bodies – 15 women and 2 men. Cooling and search operation is underway,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the loss of lives of workers, mostly women, in a fire accident at a factory in Pune is extremely unfortunate. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths of the workers. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

