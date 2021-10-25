Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2021 11:02:14      انڈین آواز

157 new medical colleges approved by Centre since 2014

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Centre has given a nod to 157 new medical colleges in the country since 2014 and has invested over 17 thousand 691 crore rupees on these projects. Health Ministry said, on completion of these medical colleges, nearly 16 thousand undergraduate medical seats will be added. Of these, six thousand 500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new Medical Colleges.

The Ministry said, under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the Central Government has also provided about over two thousand 451 crore rupees for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country.

The Ministry said, under the Scheme, medical colleges are established in Districts which do not have either a government or private medical college. It said, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 64 medical colleges are already functional. Health Ministry said, out of 157 new medical colleges, 39 are being set up in Aspirational Districts.

This Central Sector Scheme was envisaged to bridge the shortfall in manpower in the Medical Sector as also to bridge the geographical imbalance in availability of trained medical manpower across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC T20 World Cup: Pak beat India by 10 Wkt

AMN / DUBAI India today received embarrassing defeat from Pakistan in T20. India had handed Pakistan a 152- ...

DDCA polls: Siddharth pledges to push for clean administration

ASHOK B SHARMA / NEW DELHI Come October 25 the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) goes to poll ...

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz