12,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine so far: Govt

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said 12 thousand Indian nationals have left Ukraine so far. Of the remaining 8 thousand, 4000 are in conflict zone and the others have either reached the western borders of Ukraine or are heading there.

Briefing the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, he said there were an estimated 20 thousand Indians in Ukraine at the time of the release of the first advisory.

He said the third meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ukraine issue this evening began with an expression of deep regret and condolences at the death of the Indian student in Ukraine. The Prime Minister conveyed his deep anguish at the loss of life of an Indian national. Mr. Shringla said India remains very concerned about the situation in the conflict zones in Ukraine.

Earlier this afternoon, the Foreign Secretary called in the Ambassadors of Ukraine and Russia and reiterated the demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict areas.

External Affairs Ministry had sent a team of officers from Indian Mission in Moscow to border region of Russia adjoining Ukraine. This team is currently in a city called Belgorod which is not far from Kharkiv. The function of the team is to examine all the options in terms of route out, accommodation, and the transportation options to extract Indian nationals. Mr Shringla said evacuation from Kharkiv is the top priority.

The Foreign Secretary said since the issue of the advisory asking Indians to leave Kyiv, all Indian nationals have left the city. He said another 1400 citizens who are in a southern town of Ukraine have also moved towards western parts of Ukraine. Four hundred students have been able to cross through to Moldova. MEA team is there to facilitate their movement to Bucharest.

The Prime Minister has sent four Union Ministers to Poland, Slovak Republic, Hungary and Romania. Over the next 3 days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens. Apart from Bucharest and Budapest, airports in Slovakia and Poland will also be used. A C 17 Indian Airforce aircraft will leave tomorrow at 4 AM and reach Romania to repatriate Indians. More IAF flights will be mounted in the coming days.

The Foreign Secretary also said a flight left this morning carrying the first tranche of humanitarian assistance including medicines and medical equipment through Poland to Ukraine. Another flight tomorrow will carry a second consignment to Ukraine through Poland.